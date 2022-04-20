PM Modi Skips Yoga To Meet Mother

Gandhinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in Gandhinagar for Vibrant Gujarat summit, met his mother Hiraba, skipping his yoga routine.





"Skipped Yoga and went to meet mother. Before dawn had breakfast with her. Was great spending time together," Modi tweeted.





The Prime Minster's 97-year-old mother lives with her other son in Gandhinagar.





The 8th edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit is being held here from January 10 to 13 with the central focus on "Sustainable Economic and Social Development".





