PM Modi should clarify his stand on Trudeau govt allegations: Akal Takht

Chandigarh: Amidst strained relations between India and Canada over the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, the highest temporal seat of Sikhs, the Akal Takht, has asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to clarify in Parliament over the allegations levelled by the Trudeau government.

"The government of India should clarify its position regarding the allegations levelled against it by the Prime Minister of Canada in Parliament there and ensure the protection of the lives and property of the Sikhs living in the entire world," said Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh.

Canada and India have expelled a senior diplomat each after Trudeau alleged the involvement of "agents of the Indian government" in the killing of Nijjar in Surrey in June.

Giani Raghbir Singh said Trudeau has expressed the possibility of involvement of Indian agencies in the Nijjar’s killing.

"This news has left the hearts of Sikhs living all over the world shaken. The Sikhs are reminded again of Operation Bluestar, 1984 Sikh genocide and the brutal massacre of Sikh youth in Punjab. If Indian agencies are involved in the murder of Bhai Hardeep Singh Nijjar, it is very unfortunate," he said in a statement.

Joining the issue, Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) chief Harjinder Singh Dhami said, "Both Canada and India need to join hands, so that the truth could prevail. The relations between the two countries should remain cordial."

