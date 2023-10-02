PM Modi shares Germany's Cassandra Mae singing 'Vaishnava Jana To' on Gandhi Jayanti

New Delhi [India]: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday shared a video of Germany's Cassandra Mae Spittmann singing 'Vaishnava Jana To' on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti.

"Gandhi Ji’s thoughts strike a chord with people all around the world! Do hear this soulful rendition of “Vaishnava Jana To” sung by CassMae, whom I had recently mentioned during #MannKiBaat. She has shared it on her Instagram page," PM Modi said in a post on X while sharing the video.

'Vaishnava Jana' is an old Gujarati poem, which was adopted by Mahatma Gandhi into the roster of prayers routinely sung at Sabarmati ashram.

In the recent episode of his monthly radio broadcast 'Mann Ki Baat' on September 24, Prime Minister Narendra Modi appreciated Spittmann for her passion for Indian music and culture.

In his address to the nation, PM Modi said, "Indian culture and Indian music are now global. More and more people worldwide are getting attracted to them."

The Prime Minister played an Indian song sung by Cassandra Mae.

Calling the German singer's passion "inspiring," the Prime Minister further added, "Such interest of someone who has never visited India, is inspiring. Cassmae has been visually impaired since birth. But this challenge could not stop her from achieving this extraordinary...her passion for music and creativity was such that she started singing in childhood itself."

PM Modi said that Cassandra does not only sing in Hindi but in various other Indian languages as well.

Notably, Cassandra Mae Spittmann became well-known for singing several Tamil song covers, particularly devotional songs, and has won praise for her accuracy and nearly flawless enunciation of the language's lyrics.

