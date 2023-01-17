PM Modi says India's best era coming; asks party workers to connect with all sections

New Delhi: Party sources here say that Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday urged BJP members to reach out to all segments of society, including minorities like the Bohras, Pasmandas, and Sikhs, and work for them regardless of electoral considerations.

In his speech to the BJP national executive, which closed with his address, Modi observed that there are only about 400 days till the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and urged party members to devote themselves fully to serving every segment of society. Several attendees regarded Modi's speech as outlining his grand vision to expand the saffron organisation and lead the nation in all aspects.

Audience members from different political parties reported that the prime minister praised 'sufism' and asked them to connect with experts from a variety of fields by visiting institutions like universities and churches.—Inputs from Agencies