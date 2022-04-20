PM Modi Reviews Progress Of PRAGATI

Dehradun: Prime Minister Mr. Narendra Modi reviewed the progress of PRAGATI (Pro Active Governance and Timely Implementation) on Wednesday. Through video conferencing, he took the information regarding the progress of work of four laning of Chutmalpur-Ganeshpur and Roorkee-Chutmalpur-Saharanpur-Yamunanagar section. He also issued instructions to accelerate the Ayushman Bharat- Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana.

Additional Chief Secretary Mr. Om Prakash apprised the Prime Minister that in Uttarakhand the area is 30.98 km. Out of this, 25 km land has been acquired. The acquisition of the remaining land is under process. By 20 September 2018, the entire land will be given to NHAI. Additional Chief Secretary also told the Prime Minister that the structures falling in the way have been removed. Construction of road had begun from February 28, 2018. The first milestone has been completed before the scheduled time. About the Ayushman Bharat Scheme, Additional Chief Secretary apprised that the State Health Agency has been constituted. Chief Executive has been deputed. Successful testing of BIS (Beneficiary Identification Software) has been done in Rudraprayag and Pauri districts. In the remaining districts, pilot testing will be completed by August 31. In the golden data, Tara Devi of Rudraprayag district became the first in the country.

Additional Chief Secretary said that 5.37 lakh families have been identified in Uttarakhand under Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Abhiyan (Ayushman Bharat). These families will get the benefit of free medical treatment upto Rs. 5 lakhs every year. Apart from this, unlimited level insurance coverage will be provided to 2.60 lakh state employees, officers, retired personnel and their dependents. Under the Ayushman Uttarakhand, 1350 types of diseases will be treated. For successful operation of the scheme, selected Ayushman Mitra will be deployed. He informed that so far 56 government and 6 private hospitals have been listed.