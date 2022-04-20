PM Modi Retweets BL Agro's & Kailash Kher Musical Tribute To Olympians

BL Agro, India's one of the fastest-growing edible oils and food products company, and Padma Shree Kailash Kher pay a musical tribute to the Olympic Champions who have won and made India proud."Yeh Hai Badalta Bharat, Naye Hauslon Ka Naya Bharat" is an initiative to endorse the principle of hard work, fitness and nutrition and the attitude of never give up, which reflects in the champions of India and her countrymen.Prime Minister Narendra Modi retweeted the song "Yeh Hai Badalta Bharat, Naye Hauslon Ka Naya Bharat" on Thursday, appreciating the efforts of our champions. He also praised how the song was produced, giving a glimpse of all our stars who represented India and won medals at the Olympics 2020.The song highlights the powerful and glorious victory of India's sportspersons at the Olympics 2020 this year. From Mirabai Chanu, Silver Medal in Weight Lifting (Women's 49kg), Indian Hockey Team- Bronze Medal in Men's Hockey tournament, PV Sindhu- Bronze Medal in Women's Singles Badminton, Lovlina Borgohain- Bronze Medal in Women's Welterweight Boxing, Ravi Kum Dahiya- Silver Medal in Men's 57 kg Wrestling, Bajrang Punia- Bronze Medal in Men's Freestyle 65kg Wrestling to Neeraj Chopra who won the Gold Medal in Men's Javelin Throw: 87.58, the first Gold Medallist from India, the song shows clippings all those who represented India and made brought pride to India. The song also draws attention to the glorifying tricolour Indian flag on International soil for the world to see "Mera Bharat Mahan".The song is available on all music streaming platforms such as Damroo, Spotify, Gaana, Jio Saavn, Wynk Music, Resso, Apple Music, Hungama Music and is aired on electronic channels.Narendra Modi on Thursday morning retweeted this song from his Twitter handle, appreciating the efforts of our champions.https://twitter.com/narendramodi/status/1428189004579500032?s=24Padma Shree Kailash Kher said, "That's how we are achieving new accolades and laurels. It's a true celebration of an awakened spirit of new India. Salute to all hard-working countrymen who are setting an example for our generation in the field of art, sports, defence, media, governance, corporates. I thank BL Agro and its Chairman, Ghanshyam Khandelwal, for extending their complete support for this cause".Ghanshyam Khandelwal, Chairman, BL Agro, said, "As a proud Indian, BL Argo salutes the achievements of our Olympic champions. In order to show our gratitude to the players and to further motivate the Indian sports community, BL Agro has taken this initiative along with Kailash Kher Ji. It is an achievement for us to be appreciated and recognised by the honourable Prime Minister".Song Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yhBp6YxvAoUBeing the flag-bearer of the Government of India's Vocal for Local campaign, BL Agro has stood out among the top food FMCG companies in recent years. Based in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, BL Agro Industries Ltd has been committed to providing quality food products over the years. Today, the company has one of India's largest distribution networks amongst all branded edible oil and food product players, with over 55,000 retailers.BL Agro's growth story is an inspiring story of success. Having started as a mustard trading house in the 1950s, BL Agro has come a long way today. During the course of its gruelling journey, the company transformed from a commodity trading organisation to a full-fledged FMCG company. The marketers of a single mustard oil brand subsequently started rolling out multiple oil varieties, including refined oils and then a range of food products under the brand name 'Nourish' - thus catering to a much wider consumer base. Brand Nourish comes with a promise for nutrition. The brand offers an entire range of food products typically used in an Indian kitchen, including Atta, Rice, Pulses, Ghee & Oils, Dry Fruits, Papad, Achars, Murabba, Spices, etc. Each Nourish product is packed with superior quality ingredients and is produced with the finest processes that ensure maximum retention of nutrients. —ANI