PM Modi reaches Varanasi, to unviel 66-ft-tall Deendayal Upadhyaya statue

Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport in Varanasi on Sunday morning.

He was received by Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, state ministers, BJP leaders and officials.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil a 63-feet tall statue of Pt Deendayal Upadhyaya in Varanasi later today. The 'panchaloha' statue is the tallest statue of the leader in the country. Over 200 artisans have worked for almost a year in order to complete the structure. PM will unveil the statue during the inauguration of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Memorial Centre in Varanasi.

He will also flag off IRCTC's Maha Kaal Express through video link. The train will connect the three Jyotirling pilgrim centres of Varanasi, Ujjain and Omkareshwar.

During the visit to his Lok Sabha constituency, Prime Minister Modi will also inaugurate over 30 projects, including a 430-bed super specialty government hospital, and a 74-bed psychiatry hospital at Banaras Hindu University.

The Prime Minister is slated to first participate in the closing ceremony of the Centenary Celebrations of Shri Jagadguru Vishwaradhya Gurukul.