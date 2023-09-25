PM Modi reaches Jamboree Maidan in MP's Bhopal, to address mega meet of BJP workers

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday reached Jamboree Maidan in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal to address a 'Karyakarta Mahakumbh', a mega congregation of BJP workers.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is also present with the Prime Minister at the Jamboree Maidan.

PM Modi also paid tribute to Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay on his birth anniversary prior to his address at Jamboree Maidan.

A large crowd of BJP workers and supporters could be seen gathered at the stadium with placards in their hands, welcoming the Prime Minister.

For the last few weeks, the BJP has been taking out the yatras, a mass-contact programme, from five different places in Madhya Pradesh, where the assembly polls are due this year-end.

PM Modi will address the 'Karyakarta Mahakumbh' to mark the culmination of these yatras.

The 'Karyakarta Mahakumbh' is being organised on the birth anniversary of party ideologue Deendayal Upadhyay.

Earlier on September 15, PM Modi laid the foundation stone for several projects worth more than Rs 50,700 crore in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, including a Petrochemical Complex and ten new industrial projects across the state.

The ten projects for which he laid the foundation stone include the ‘Power and Renewable Energy Manufacturing Zone’ in the Narmadapuram district; two IT parks in Indore; a Mega Industrial Park in Ratlam and six new industrial areas across the state.

He also said the the Petrochemical Complex at Bina Refinery will help make the country 'Atmanirbhar' (self-reliant).

Madhya Pradesh is among the five states where assembly elections are scheduled later this year.

The BJP has already released its first list of 39 candidates for the 230-member state assembly.

—ANI