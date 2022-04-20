PM Modi prisoner of his own image and doing TRP politics, says Rahul

New Delhi: (Agencies) Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Friday said PM Modi is a prisoner of his own image and he is interested in doing only TRP politics.





Rahul was addressing the Congress parliamentary party meet in New Delhi.





"India has suffered tremendous damage as a result of vanity and TRP based policy making of our PM," he said. Congress never gave India a PM who based his entire policy on TRPs, he added.





Modi's "vanity and incompetence" and policy-making based on "TRPs" has forced "a catastrophic experiment" on the country in demonetisation.





All cash is not black money and all black money is not cash; PM has confused India's cash economy with black economy" Rahul said.





Rahul said that the govt has got itself into a complete mess with regards to Pakistan.









Agencies

