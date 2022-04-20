PM Modi Performs Puja At Kedarnath Temple

Dehradun: Prime Minister Mr. Narendra Modi reached Kedarnath Dham on the holy festival of Deepawali on Wednesday and was accorded a warm welcome by at Kedarnath Helipad by Governor Mrs. Baby Rani Maurya and Chief Minister Mr. Trivendra Singh Rawat. Prime Minister performed Puja at Kedarnath temple and wished for the prosperity of the country. He visited the temple premises and minutely reviewed the arrangements and also inspected the photo gallery at the temple premises.

Prime Minister extended good wishes of Deepawali to all the people including media. After this, Prime Minister conducted extensive inspections of Aastha Path, Udak Kund, various Ghats at the Arrival Plaza, security walls, buildings constructed on hill style and samadhi site of Shankaracharya. Chief Minister Mr. Trivendra Singh Rawat and Chief Secretary Mr. Utpal Kumar Singh gave updated information about the progress of the reconstruction work to the Prime Minister. Prime Minister also spoke to Teerth Purohits, Panda Samaj, people related to construction work and other eminent personalities. On this occasion, Chief Minister also presented a portrait of Mr. Narendra Modi's mother to the Prime Minister.

After his return from Kedanath Dham, Prime Minister was accorded a warm send off by Governor Mrs. Baby Rani Maurya and Chief Minister Mr. Trivendra Singh Rawat. On this occasion, Cabinet Minister Prakash Pant, Minister of State Dr. Dhan Singh Rawat, former Chief Minister and MP Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank', Director General of Police Anil Kumar Raturi, MLA Kedarnath Manoj Rawat, BJP State President Ajay Bhatt, District Magistrate Rudraprayag Mangesh Ghildiyal, senior government officers and public representatives were present.