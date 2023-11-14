    Menu
    India

    PM Modi pays tributes to Nehru on his birth anniversary

    Pankaj Sharma
    November14/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    Modi Tribute to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru

    New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid tributes to India's first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on his 134th birth anniversary.

    In a post on X, the Prime Minister said, "Tributes to our first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru Ji on his birth anniversary."

    Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge after paying tribute to Nehru at Shanti Vana in a post said, "Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru was the prime architect of modern India. In his understanding, only a Democratic structure which gave space to various cultural, political, and socio-economic trends to express themselves could hold India together."

    "Today, as we gather in Shanti Van, to pay our revered tributes to him, we must preserve, protect and defend India's Constitution and our long-cherished Democratic institutions and principles - his enduring legacy," Kharge said.

    Nehru's birthday is celebrated as the Children's Day or 'Bal Diwas'.

    Nehru was born on November 14, 1889 in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj (then Allahabad). 

    —IANS

