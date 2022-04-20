PM Modi pays tributes to Jayalalithaa

Chennai: (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi today paid floral tributes to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa who passed away last night.





Flanked by Governor Vidyasagar Rao, Union Ministers Venkaiah Naidu and Pon Radhakrishnan and others, Modi placed a wreath on the body which was lying in state at Rajaji Hall.





Clad in white, an emotional Modi, who enjoyed a good personal equation with the late AIADMK leader, consoled Chief Minister O Panneerselvam who broke down.





Modi also spoke to Jayalalithaa's close confidante Sasikala.





Earlier, the Prime Minister, who arrived here by a special flight, was received at the airport by Governor Vidyasagar Rao. He subsequently boarded a helicopter to INS Adayar en route to Rajaji Hall.





In a series of tweets last night, the Prime Minister had said he was "deeply saddened at the passing away of Selvi Jayalalithaa. Her demise has left a huge void in Indian politics."





Jayalalithaa, a popular leader who like her mentor and late former chief minister M G Ramachandran unveiled a slew of populist programmes, died last night at a private hospital here after battling for life for 75 days.





The 68-year-old leader had suffered a massive cardiac arrest on Sunday evening.





PTI