PM Modi pays tributes to freedom fighters Tilak, Azad

New Delhi: On Sunday, the birthdays of freedom fighters Chandra Shekhar Azad and Bal Gangadhar Tilak, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to them, stating that their work will continue to serve as an inspiration to the people of India.

On the occasion of his birthday, we salute Chandrashekhar Azad, a great son of the motherland. Modi stated in a tweet written in Hindi, "The story of his sacrifice to protect the motherland will always inspire the people of the country."

As he celebrated Lokmanya Tilak's birthday, he tweeted in Hindi, "Salutations to Lokmanya Tilak, the immortal fighter of the country who shook the foundations of foreign rule with the demand of 'purna swaraj.'" The tale of his bravery, sufferings, and devotion during the independence campaign will continue to move and motivate the masses forever. Azad, who vowed to never get caught by the British, was born in Uttar Pradesh in 1906 and managed a revolutionary network. In 1931, when confronted by police, he took his own life in order to fulfil his determination to be 'azad' (free).—Inputs from Agencies