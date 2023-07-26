PM Modi pays tributes to fallen soldiers on Kargil Vijay Diwas

New Delhi: On Wednesday, in honour of Kargil Vijay Diwas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid respect to the Indian soldiers who gave their lives in the 1999 Kargil War against Pakistan.

The prime minister of India praised the sacrifices made by India's greatest warriors in a tweet written in Hindi, writing that their stories would serve as an inspiration to future generations.

"Jai Hind," Modi yelled.

After Pakistani forces had sneakily taken strategic heights in Ladakh in 1999, the Indian Army conducted a tough counterassault to drive them back.

India celebrates a victory over its neighbour every year on Kargil Vijay Diwas.—Inputs from Agencies