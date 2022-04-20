PM Modi Pays Obeisance At Kedarnath Temple

Rudraprayag: After hectic campaigning for general elections came to end on Friday evening, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid obeisance at Kedarnath temple and also reviewed ongoing development projects on Saturday.

Dressed in a traditional pahari outfit, Mr Modi offered prayers at the temple for around half-an-hour and met the devotees there. He also reviewed ongoing Kedarnath development projects, which he said on Friday, that he likes to keep track on.

''Majestic mountains! '', wrote Mr Modi and tagged pictures clicked by him.The Prime Minister is also expected to offer prayers at Badrinath on Sunday before returning to Delhi in the afternoon.

Counting of votes for general elections will take place on May 23.

The Election Commission is learnt to have given its permission while "reminding" the Prime Minister's Office that the model code of conduct is still in force. Security has been tightened near the shrine which is located at 3,553 metre above the sea level.

The portals of the Kedarnath temple in the Garhwal Himalayan range of Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag district were opened to pilgrims on May 9 this year after a six-month-long winter break.

Mr Modi also wished the people of the country on the occasion of Buddha Purnima.

''The great message of Lord Buddha, who is Messenger of truth, non-violence, mercy, compassion and peace, will always inspire the countrymen,'' he wrote on micro-blogging site twitter. UNI