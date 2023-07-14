PM Modi participates in Bastille Day parade in France, India's tri-services marching contingent wows crowds

Paris: On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the Bastille Day parade alongside French President Emmanuel Macron as the Guest of Honour, and an Indian tri-services marching contingent wowed the onlookers.

The flypast included not just French jets but also Indian Air Force (IAF) Rafale combat planes.

"India, inspired by its centuries old ethos, is committed to doing everything possible to make our planet peaceful, prosperous and sustainable. 1.4 billion Indians will always be grateful to France for being a strong and trusted partner. May the bond deepen even further!" Modi tweeted.—Inputs from Agencies