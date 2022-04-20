PM Modi Opts For Unique Uttarakhand Traditional Cap For 73rd Republic Day Celebrations

Known for celebrating India's diverse culture with his sartorial choices, Prime Minister Narendra Modi kept up with the tradition by sporting a unique Uttarakhand traditional cap on the occasion of 73rd Republic Day.Ranging from bright Jamnagar Pagdi, Rajasthani safa, to a Kolhapuri style turban, the eye-catching choice of PM Modi's turban becomes a talking point every time he appears for special occasions.However, dropping the idea of donning a bright turban with a long trail, PM Modi opted to wear a unique traditional cap of Uttarakhand on the occasion of India's 73rd Republic Day.The cap was embellished with Brahmakamal inspired brooch. Brahmakamal is the state flower of Uttarakhand that PM uses whenever he visits Kedarnath for pooja. He also honoured the tradition of Northeastern India by wearing a stole which was gifted to him during his visit to Manipur and teamed it up with his statement kurta-churidar and the traditional sleeveless jacket with a V-neck, as he paid homage to the fallen soldiers by laying a wreath at the National War Memorial on 73rd Republic Day. He was also seen sporting a white face mask during the visit.Last year, PM sported a 'Halari pagh' (royal head turban) which was gifted to him by Gujarat's Jamnagar Royal Family. Republic Day is being celebrated across the country with great fervour.Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended his greetings to the people on the occasion of the 73rd Republic Day."Wishing you all a happy Republic Day. Jai Hind!," PM Modi tweeted.Celebrations will be held all across the country to mark the day. On this day, 73-year back, India officially adopted its Constitution. —ANI