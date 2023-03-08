PM Modi on International Women's Day: Government will empower women

New Delhi: The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, celebrated International Women's Day on March 8 by recognising the contributions women have made to India's development and promising to continue the government's efforts to promote women's empowerment.

"On International Women's Day, a tribute to the achievements of our Nari Shakti. We greatly cherish the role of women in India's progress," What Modi tweeted.

He tweeted using the hashtag "Nari Shakti for New India" to express his commitment to advancing women's rights in government.—Inputs from Agencies