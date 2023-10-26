PM Modi offers prayers at Saibaba Samadhi Temple in Maharashtra's Shirdi

Ahmednagar (Maharashtra): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday offered prayers at Shri Saibaba Samadhi Temple in Shirdi in Maharashtra.



State Governor Ramesh Bais, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis were present on the occasion.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate the new Darshan Queue Complex at the temple and perform the ‘jal pujan’ of Nilwande Dam and dedicate a canal network of the dam to the nation.



During his visit, the Prime Minister will attend a public programme in Shirdi, where he will inaugurate, dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth about Rs 7500 crore in sectors like health, rail, road and oil and gas.



Later in the day, the Prime Minister will visit Goa to inaugurate the 37th National Games.

—ANI