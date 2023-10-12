PM Modi Offers Prayers At Jageshwar Dham In Almora

Almora: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday visited Jageshwar Dham in Almora, offering prayers at the popular pilgrimage site.

PM Modi performed a puja at one of the country's holiest and popular tourist sites, which is situated at a height of about 6200 feet.

The Jageshwar Dham comprises about 224 stone temples.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami accompanied the Prime Minister Modi on his visit to the site.

Commencing his one-day visit to Uttarakhand earlier, PM Modi also paid obeisance to Adi Kailash at his holy abode Parvatikund. After his visit to Parvati Kund, Prime Minister Narendra Modi mingled with locals and took the blessings of the elderly at the Gunji village in the Pitthoragarh district of Uttarakhand.

Taking time out of a packed schedule on a day-long visit to 'Devbhoomi', PM Modi also interacted with the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel deployed at the frontiers.

Taking the local flavour, PM Modi was also pictured beating the drum along with residents. He also visited the exhibition highlighting the local arts and artefacts of Gunji village. Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami accompanied PM Modi on his visit to Gunji.

A major tourist attraction in the hill state, Gunji is also known as Shiv Sthal. A Shiv Mahotsav held here in 2021 drew major interest and was widely attended by locals as well as visitors from across the country and beyond. PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone for multiple development projects, worth about Rs 4200 crore, across sectors such as rural development, road, power, irrigation, drinking water, horticulture, education, health and disaster management, among others.

A scheme for cultivation of high-density intensive apple orchards; five projects for NH road upgradation; Multiple steps for disaster preparedness and resilience in the state viz construction of bridges, upgradation of State Emergency Operation Center in Dehradun, steps for prevention of landslide in Balianala, Nainital and improvement in other infrastructure related to fire, health and forest; development of hostels. and computer labs in 20 model degree colleges across the state; 100 bedded sub-district hospital at Someshwar, Almora; 50 bedded Hospital block in Champawat; Astroturf Hockey Ground at Haldwani Stadium, Nainital; Velodrome Stadium at Rudrapur; Manaskhand Mandir Mala Mission Scheme for infrastructure development in temples including Jageshwar Dham (Almora), Haat Kalika (Pithoragarh) and Naina Devi (Nainital) temples," an official statement read. —ANI