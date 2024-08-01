PM Modi monitoring situation in Himachal Pradesh in wake of heavy rains, cloudbursts

Relief operations are underway with NDRF and SDRF teams providing assistance. Rahul Gandhi has spoken to CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, expressing condolences and urging swift rescue efforts.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is closely monitoring the situation in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh in the wake of heavy rains and cloudbursts in the state, sources said on Thursday.

He has asked top officials to ensure all possible assistance is provided to the affected. Relief operations are underway in full swing, sources added.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi spoke to Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to assess the situation following a cloudburst that caused significant disruption in Shimla, Mandi and Kullu districts and said that the incidents of cloudburst are "extremely sad."

In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi expressed his condolences to all the bereaved families.

"The news of the death and disappearance of many people due to cloudburst and heavy rains in Shimla, Mandi and Kullu is extremely sad. I express my deepest condolences to all the bereaved families in this difficult time," Rahul Gandhi posted on X.

He further said that NDRF, SDRF and the state administration are continuously involved with commitment to relief and rescue operations.

"I have spoken to Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu ji and reviewed this difficult situation. He said that he himself is visiting these incident sites and meanwhile, NDRF, SDRF and the state administration are continuously involved with commitment to relief and rescue operations in this hour of crisis. I am hoping that all the missing people are found as soon as possible," he added.

Meanwhile, the Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister said that around 50 people are missing, 2 bodies have been recovered.

"Cloudburst occurred in Mandi, Shimla and Kullu districts today. Around 50 people are missing, 2 bodies have been recovered. NDRF, SDRF, DCs and officials are present at the spot. We have instructed the officials to make all arrangements. We have also sought help from the army. I appeal to people not to go near canals and rivers. The Air Force has been asked to be ready," CM Sukhu said.

Also Read: https://www.thehawk.in/posts/more-than-50-missing-after-himachal-cloudburst-hm-amit-shah-assures-state-central-assistance

He further said that he would also go to the spot as soon as the weather cleared, adding that Union Home Minister Amit Shah has assured all possible help.

"The Union Home Minister has assured all possible help and said that 2 additional NDRF teams are being sent. BJP chief Nadda also called twice and said that Prime Minister Modi is also worried," he added.

CM Sukhu further asserted that he has also spoken to Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and LoP Rahul Gandhi.

"I have also spoken to Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and LoP Rahul Gandhi. I have said that the situation is under control, but roads and infrastructure have been damaged. Manali has lost connectivity," he said.

Notably, the water level in the Beas River has increased due to heavy rains in the region.

Mandi police, in a press release, stated that during the heavy rainfall last night, a cloudburst was reported in Village Rajban near Terang, under the jurisdiction of Police Post Tikkan in Police Sub Division Padhar. Due to the cloudburst, two houses were completely washed away and one was partially damaged.

According to a release from the district administration in Mandi, due to the heavy rains, the water levels of the Beas River have increased. This has caused silting and due to this, the gates of the Pandoh Dam have been opened. Water and silt from the Pandhod dam will be released as well. The administration appealed to residents to not venture near the river.

—ANI