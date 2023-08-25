PM Modi Meets Noted Rocket Scientist, CEO Of Galactic Energy Ventures Siyabulela Xuza In Johannesburg

Johannesburg: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met noted rocket scientist and CEO of Galactic Energy Ventures Siyabulela Xuza in Johannesburg, South Africa, and discussed matters related to the future of energy and finding sustainable solutions.

Xuza congratulated PM Modi for the success of the Chandrayaan-3 Mission.

“Engrossing exchange of perspectives between PM @narendramodi and noted rocket scientist and CEO of Galactic Energy Ventures, Siyabulela Xuza. Mr. Xuza congratulated PM on the success of Chandrayaan-3 Mission,” MEA Official Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi wrote on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday. “Mr. Xuza credited Digital India for his success and highlighted his ongoing projects in India. Discussions also covered matters related to the future of energy and finding sustainable solutions,” Bagchi wrote.

Xuza after the meeting said: "An incredible honour to meet with PM of India PM Modi. Truly, I echo your views that he is a visionary leader. I think for me, as a young South African, as an innovator from the Global South to be able to engage such a global leader and see his deep concern for issues that not only affect India but also affect us in Africa - climate change and economic growth and to be able to see his deep concern and the passion and commitment that he has to Africa has truly been humbling."

PM Modi on Thursday invited South African geneticist and CEO of the Academy of Science of South Africa Himla Soodyall to collaborate with Indian institutes in the field of genetics.

They further discussed the domain of human genetic lines and their application in disease screening.

Taking on his social media handle 'X', MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi wrote, "PM @narendramodi held engaging discussions with noted South African geneticist & CEO of the Academy of Science of South Africa, Dr Himla Soodyall. They exchanged views on the domain of human genetic lines and its application in disease screening. PM invited Dr. Soodyall to collaborate with Indian institutes in the field of genetics." PM Modi was in Johannesburg, South Africa for the BRICS Summit. The PM on Thursday said India has given high importance to relations with Africa.

He further stressed that India is a close partner in making Africa a global powerhouse.

"Under Agenda 2063, India is a reliable and close partner in making Africa a global powerhouse. To reduce the digital divide in Africa, we have provided over 15000 scholarships in tele-education and telemedicine," he said.

While addressing the BRICS-Africa Outreach, he also said that India is working with South Africa for joint manufacturing of vaccines.

"During the time of the Covid pandemic, we have provided food items and vaccines to different countries. Now, we are also working with South Africa for joint manufacturing of Covid as well as other vaccines," he said.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated leaders and people of Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and UAE over their inclusion as full members of BRICS and said that India has always supported the expansion of the organisation.

In a statement in the presence of other leaders from BRICS countries, PM Modi said India has always believed that adding new members will strengthen BRICS as an organisation. —ANI