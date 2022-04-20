PM Modi Meets Jordan King II, Discusses Bilateral Ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met Jordan King

Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein here and both sides discussed about strengthening bilateral ties and people to people ties.

"A good beginning to the day! PM Narendra Modi met His Majesty King Abdullah II of Jordan in Riyadh," MEA spokesman Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

"Both leaders exchanged views on working closely together to strengthen our ties across sectors, specially in trade and investment, human resource development and people-to-people ties," he said.

Prime Minister is in Saudi Arabia on an official invitation from the King Salman bin Abdulaziz.

During his stay, Prime Minister will address the third session of the Future Investment Institute forum in Riyadh.

An important agreement on the Strategic Partnership Council between India and Saudi Arabia will be inked during Prime Minister's visit.

