PM Modi meets Iranian Prez, several African leaders on sidelines of BRICS summit

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on Thursday, on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in Johannesburg.

The two leaders discussed ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation in various fields, including trade and investment, connectivity, energy and counter-terrorism.

Both sides agreed to fast-track infrastructure cooperation, including the Chabahar project. The leaders also exchanged views on regional developments, including Afghanistan.

Prime Minister Modi congratulated President Raisi on joining the BRICS 'family'.

President Raisi congratulated the Prime Minister on the success of Chandrayaan-3 mission and thanked him for India's support for Iran's BRICS membership.

Modi also met a slew of leaders from African nations on the sidelines of the conference.

He met Filipe Jacinto Nyusi, the President of Mozambique.

Both the leaders held productive discussions on ways to further the bilateral ties, including in the areas of parliamentary contacts, defence, counter-terrorism, energy, mining, health, trade and investment, capacity building, maritime cooperation and people-to-people relations.

Modi also met Macky Sall, the President of Senegal, on the sidelines of the BRICS summit.

Both leaders held fruitful discussions on ways to deepen their bilateral partnership across various sectors, including trade and investment, defence and security, energy, mining, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, railways, capacity building, culture and people-to-people ties.

The Prime Minister also held a meeting with Abiy Ahmed Ali, the Prime Minister of Ethiopia.

They held discussions on key areas, including development partnership and capacity building, trade and investment, defence cooperation, ICT, agriculture, skilling of youth and people-to-people linkages. They also exchanged views on important regional and global issues.

Modi congratulated Ahmed on Ethiopia's membership of BRICS.

He appreciated Prime Minster Abiy Ahmed for his participation in the Voice of Global South Summit.

