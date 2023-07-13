PM Modi meets French Senate President Larcher

Paris: In the first of several bilateral meetings Prime Minister Narendra Modi had with French Senate President Gerard Larcher on Thursday as he began his trip to France to strengthen India's strategic ties with that country. When Modi, who had landed earlier in the day, arrived at the conference room to meet with Larcher, he was greeted with cheers.

The Prime Minister is in town for a two-day visit, during which he and President Emmanuel Macron will have in-depth discussions and the Prime Minister will serve as the Guest of Honour for President Macron's celebration of France's National Day. Prime Minister Modi was greeted warmly by French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne at the airport. When Prime Minister Modi arrived at the airport, he was greeted with a Guard of honour and a formal ceremony. Later this evening, Prime Minister Modi will give a speech to the local Indian community. Before leaving, Modi said he was confident that the bilateral strategic partnership would benefit from his visit.

Prime Minister Modi and President Macron are scheduled to discuss strengthening defence ties between the two countries. —Inputs From Agencies