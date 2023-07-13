PM Modi meets French counterpart Elisabeth Borne

Paris: On Thursday, Narendra Modi met with his French colleague, Elisabeth Borne, to talk about topics of mutual interest.

Prime Minister Borne extended a warm welcome to Modi upon his arrival at the airport earlier in the day.

On his two-day visit, the prime minister will meet with President Emmanuel Macron for in-depth discussions and attend the French National Day festivities as the president's special guest. Before leaving, Modi said he was confident that the bilateral strategic partnership would benefit from his visit.

Prime Minister Modi and President Macron are scheduled to discuss strengthening defence ties between the two countries.—Inputs from Agencies