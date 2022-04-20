PM Modi Made China Retreat For First Time: Yogi

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday heaped praises on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying the prime minister's leadership made China, for the first time, to retreat from Doklam in Bhutan.

Speaking at an election rally here, Adityanath said, " China tried to forcefully enter India's borders & threaten our security in Doklam, govt under the leadership of Modi ji displayed strong will power & our soldiers gave China a befitting reply. For the first time, China was forced to retreat." In a bid to woo voters of North-East, Adityanath said that only NDA government has ensured equal participation of eight sisters state.

He said: "BJP five year back said that 'sabka sath sabka vikas'. We came to Assam also, asked people to choose us. So that sabka sath, sath vikas could be ensured. We do what we said, BJP has performed in the last five years. We have ensured development, security and harmony in the country and in the region."

"Nobody has taken care of this region as PM Modi did. Earlier no minister used to visit. Now, Prime Minister Modi asked them to make a visit every 15 days to the field to ensure work." Attacking the Congress party for leaving the entire North East region in entire "mess", Adityanath said, " Only PM Modi has brought change and that's why people have elected us. They will do it again also." Voting for 14 parliamentary constituencies in the state will be held in three phases on April 11, 18 and 23. Results will be declared on May 23.