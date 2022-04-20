PM Modi Likely To Address Nation On New Year Eve

New Delhi: As the deadline for depositing banned currency notes comes to a close tomorrow, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to address the nation on the cash policy of his government on the eve of New Year.



After the culmination of 50-day period of note exchange and deposit of the old currency, the Prime Minister may announce a slew of measures for easing out the cash crunch, sources told UNI.

Mr Modi, in his address to the nation on November 8, had announced the landmark decision of recalling Rs 500 and Rs 1000 denomination of notes in order to curb black money, wipe out fake currency, drying up terror funding and sources of corruption.

The move created a huge political furore resulting in the washout of Winter Session of Parliament.

The Prime Minister is likely to outline his government's future plans for making economy cashless.

He is also likely to ease norms for cash withdrawal as he promised in his last address to the nation.

UNI