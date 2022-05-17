PM Modi Leads The Vaishakha Buddha Purnima Celebrations

Visits Lumbini In Nepal-The Birthplace Of Buddha

New Delhi (The Hawk): Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi paid an official visit to Lumbini, Nepal on May 16, 2022, coinciding with the auspicious occasion of Vaishakha Buddha Purnima, at the invitation of the Prime Minister of Nepal Shri Sher Bahadur Deuba. As Prime Minister, this was Shri Narendra Modi’s fifth visit to Nepal and first to Lumbini.





The Prime Minister was warmly welcomed on arrival by Nepalese Prime Minister Shri Deuba, his spouse Dr.Arzu Rana Deuba, Minister for Home Affairs Mr. Bal Krishna Khand, Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr. Narayan Khadka, Minister for Physical Infrastructure and Transportation Ms. Renu Kumari Yadav, Minister for Energy, Water Resources & Irrigation Ms. Pampha Bhusal, Minister for Culture, Civil Aviation and Tourism Mr. Prem Bahadur Ale, Minister for Education Mr. Devendra Paudel, Minister for Law, Justice & Parliamentary Affairs Mr. Govinda Prasad Sharma, and Chief Minister of Lumbini Province Mr. Kul Prasad KC.





Both the Prime Ministers visited the Mayadevi temple, within which lies the birth place of Lord Buddha. At the temple, the Prime Ministers attended prayers conducted as per Buddhist rituals and made offerings. The Prime Ministers lit lamps and visited the historical Ashoka Pillar, that carries the first epigraphic evidence of Lumbini being the birthplace of Lord Buddha. They also watered the holy Bodhi tree that was brought as a gift by Prime Minister Modi during his visit to Nepal in 2014.





Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi together with Prime Minister Shri Sher Bahadur Deuba participated in the "Shilanyas” ceremony for the construction of the India International Centre for Buddhist Culture and Heritage at a plot in Lumbini belonging to the International Buddhist Confederation (IBC).. The plot was allocated to the IBC by the Lumbini Development Trust in November 2021. After the "Shilanyas” ceremony, the Prime Ministers also unveiled a model of the Buddhist centre, which is envisaged as a Net-Zero compliant world-class facility that would house prayer halls, meditation centre, library, exhibition hall, cafeteria and other amenities and would be open to Buddhist pilgrims and tourists from around the world. The built up area is 6300 Sq metre and it will be the first building in Nepal with Net Zero Emission which it aims to achieve with Radiant Cooling technology & water bodies. The cost of the project is around Rs 9846.46 Lakhs.





Both Prime Ministers participated in a special event to mark the 2566th Buddha Jayanti celebrations that was organized by Lumbini Development Trust under the aegis of the Government of Nepal. At the event, PM shri Narendra Modi addressed a large gathering of monks, officials, dignitaries and those associated with the Buddhist world.





Also, on the occasion, the Ministry of Culture in collaboration with the International Buddhist Confederation (IBC) hosted a colourful programme for the Vaishakha Buddha Purnima Divas celebrations in New Delhi. Union Minister for Law and Justice Shri Kiren Rijiju ,Union Minister for Culture Shri G.K Reddy , Union Minister of State for Culture Smt . Meenakashi Lekhi , and Union Minister for state for Culture Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal , Buddhist monks were among other dignitaries to grace the occasion. The highlight included the screening of a film on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s foundation- stone laying ceremony earlier in the day for the Centre for Buddhist Culture and Heritage at Lumbini, The address of the Prime Minister in Lumbini was screened live before the large gathering at the function in New Delhi.





Addressing on the occasion, Union Minister for Law and Justice Shri Kiren Rijiju, quoted PM Modi and said, 'Time changed, the situation Changed, the functioning of the society changed, but the message of the Lord Buddha has been continuously followed in our lives. It was possible only because, Buddha is not just a name, but also a sacred thought- A thought that grieved in every human heart’. The Minister further added that Buddha’s Journey tells us many things. His teachings are more relevant today when the world is becoming more intolerant, when there is lot of violence all around and wars happening in any country small or big. In such a situation, the only way out is to follow the teachings of Lord Buddha which show us the path of eternal peace. Buddhism, he said is India’s gift to the world and bonds India with other countries. In this process, Buddhism is a powerful link between India and Nepal.





On the occasion Union Minister for Culture , Shri G. Kishan Reddy said that the Narendra Modi government is making constant efforts to take the message of Bhagwan Buddha to the world. He also added that Buddha's message is relevant even today in addressing today's challenges of climate change and conflict.





Union Minister further added that India is home to the heritage of Lord Buddha and under the Prime guidance we are developing World Class Infrastructure to ensure Buddhist pilgrims have a seamless experience. He also said “The Ministry of Tourism is also working on Capacity development, including Linguistic Tourist Facilitator Training in Thai, Japanese, Vietnamese and Chinese languages.”





Shri G.K Reddy added that a Buddhist Circuit under the Swadesh Darshan Yojana by the Ministry of Tourism has seen the development of 5 projects worth Rs.325.53 crores. Union Minister also informed that The "Buddha Purnima Express" special train has also been started by IRCTC to facilitate travel within the Buddhist Circuit.





On the occasion Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal informed that once B R Ambedkar was asked, if the terms Liberty, Equality and Fraternity were taken from French Revolution?? The Baba Saheb answered that these terms were not borrowed from French Revolution, but from teachings of Lord Buddha and included them in Indian Constitution.He also said that Madhyam (middle) Marg is an important message in the Buddhist teachings.





On the occasion Smt. MeenakshiLekhi said that Buddhist teachings teach about the path of enlightenment and follow a path of Non-Violence. She also said that message of Buddha is very much relevant today and there is a need to create greed free world and promote world harmony and peace.