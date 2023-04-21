PM Modi launches Rs 27k crore development projects in MP, Kerala, Daman, and Diu

New Delhi: Projects totaling over Rs 27,000 crore will be inaugurated or have foundation stones laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 24 and 25 during his visits to the states of Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, and the Union Territories of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu.

According to a statement released by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), Modi will be in Rewa, Madhya Pradesh on Monday to celebrate National Panchayati Raj Day, where he will also launch the integrated eGramSwaraj and the GeM portal for public procurement at the panchayat level and distribute around 35 lakh "SVAMITVA" property cards to their rightful owners.

According to the release, he would also take part in a session celebrating the "Griha Pravesh" of more than four lakh people who have benefited from the Centre's housing plan for the rural poor.—Inputs from Agencies