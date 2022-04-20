PM Modi Is New Bhagirath: UP Governor

Ballia: Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel said on Monday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the new 'Bhagirath' for humanity.

"Prime Minister Modi has taken up the task of cleaning the rivers. We have also been successful to a great extent in cleaning the country's rivers. Prime Minister Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath have taken a new initiative of organic farming along the rivers. The Ganga will be linked with the economy along with getting clean and ever-flowing through Ganga Yatra," she said.

Speaking on the occasion of the inauguration of Ganga Yatra that commenced from Ballia to Kanpur on Monday, Governor said that she salutes the land of the valiant, Ballia. "You are all fortunate that you all live on the banks of the Ganga," she said. The Governor said that the rivers have to be saved. "Rivers are getting polluted. We are taking drinking water from the rivers, but we are also releasing filth into the rivers. We are drinking polluted water and falling ill," she said.

The Governor said that this is not a yatra, but an awareness programme to purify polluted water. "Everyone has to participate in it. It is the effort of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath that in every village you get grounds to play. Work is being done for this. If everyone works together, the appearance of the 1038 villages along the Ganga will change," she said. She also congratulated Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for the Ganga Yatra.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi said that Ballia is the land of revolutionaries and sages. River Ganga does the task of connecting Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. India is the only country in the world where rivers are worshiped. The Ganga is the mother of not only Hindus, but also Muslims, Sikhs and Christians, he said. He further said that the Ganga may not be a mother to the leftist and alleged seculars, but for us, Ganga is a mother. "For us, the water of river Ganga is not only water, but it is life-giving," he said. The Bihar government has decided that the water of the Ganga will be used for drinking and the government is also going to start a piped drinking water scheme from Patna to Bodh Gaya, he added.

The Deputy CM said that the country has got a Prime Minister who is giving back Kashi its old identity. "Our ancient culture is reviving. Along with the puja-aarti of Ganga, the Ganga will be linked to the economy also. People will get employment from the Ganga," he said. He welcomed the decision of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on organic farming with zero budget, he said. Union Minister Mahendra Nath Pandey said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken a new initiative to connect Ganga with the economy. Ganga is our ancient culture, our development lies with the Ganga. "The Ganga will now connect people with the economy. Those who are commenting can never understand the Ganga," he said. The Union Minister said that, PM Modi had visited Kashi and said that he has been called by Ganga. CM Yogi's consistent initiative to clean Ganga is commendable. "PM Modi has fulfilled the slogan of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Vishwas," he added.

State Jal Shakti minister Mahendra Singh said that the Ganga Yatra is being taken out with the inspiration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Ganga, originating from Gangotri, resides in Kashi," he said that Ganga is a symbol of faith. Villages along the banks of Ganga will be developed by connecting Ganga to the economy. The state government will make Ganga ever-flowing and clean through the Ganga Yatra, he said. UNI