PM Modi invites Micron to boost semiconductor manufacturing in India

Washington: India offers competitive advantages in numerous sectors of the semiconductor supply chain, which is why Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged American chip producer Micron Technology to increase manufacturing in India.

In addition, he urged Applied Materials to set up shop in India to strengthen the country's process technology and packaging standards.

Here, Modi met with Applied Materials President and CEO Gary E. Dickerson to talk about the possibility of the company working with Indian universities to train new workers.—Inputs from Agencies