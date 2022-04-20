PM Modi Interacts With Prominent Residents Of Varanasi, Seeks Support In Making UP 'Economic Power Of Country'

Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday interacted with the prominent residents of his home constituency Varanasi and urged them to give a second chance to the Bharatiya Janata Party government in Uttar Pradesh and assured to make the state the "economic power" of the country.

Making a poll pitch for the BJP to return to the state and to give chief minister Yogi Adityanath a second chance in the state, PM Modi said,"It is fortunate that my party sent me here to interact with you. You need not express your thinking or ideas to me as I am aware of it because there is a spiritual relation among us. Whatever I am doing now for the country is because of the contribution by our countrymen. They have contributed by giving us the opportunity for a stable government. It is said in Uttar Pradesh that the government changes after every five years in the state. Is this a matter of pride? It is not. There is a need for continuity and stability. When there is continuity, you can ask the government for the report card of its work."

Interacting with the people belonging to different backgrounds in 'Prabudh Sammelan', PM Modi said, "Uttar Pradesh needs continuity and stability. Uttar Pradesh has the potential to lead the economy of the country. Give us a chance, Uttar Pradesh will be the driving force of the country in 10 to 15 years. I see the state becoming the economic power. For that, I need your support. I am obliged that all of you came and blessed me."

PM Modi further said that the citizens of the country have a big contribution behind the work that he is able to do today as they have ensured a "stable government" at the Centre, which is what is the need of Uttar Pradesh where the government keeps changing after every five years.

Highlighting his "20-year" political journey as the "head of the government", PM Modi said that not a single person in his family is in politics even today which shows the capability of the people to understand the power of democracy in our country.

"After the Independence, I have got the opportunity to be the head of the government for the longest time. And not a single person from my family is into politics even today. This shows that the people of our country understand the power of our democracy," PM Modi said. During the event, Hindustani classical singer and Padma awardee Pandit Chhannulal Mishra showered his blessings upon the Prime Minister and also dedicated to him a hymn.

—ANI