PM Modi Inquires About COVID-19 Positive Servicemen; Asks Uttarakhand CM, Army To Ensure Treatment

According to Uttarakhand Chief Minister's Office (CMO), Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat over the phone and received information regarding servicemen who have contracted COVID-19. Prime Minister Modi said that the state government and Army officers should coordinate and ensure proper treatment of the soldiers.

The Chief Minister said that the Army has been regularly contacted and every necessary facility is being made available. Giving information about the status of COVID-19 in the state, the Chief Minister said that there has been an increase in coronavirus positive cases but the situation is under control.

Surveillance and sampling have been greatly increased in the state. ICU, ventilator and oxygen support facilities are also being continuously increased, Rawat said as per the Uttarakhand CMO.

In view of the rains, the Prime Minister also said that special attention should be paid to disaster management in the state. He said that every support will be provided from the Central government as per requirement.

The Chief Minister said that COVID-19 situation and disaster management are constantly being reviewed. —ANI