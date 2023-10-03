PM Modi inaugurates, lays foundation stone of projects worth around Rs 8,000 crores in Telangana

Nizamabad (Telangana): Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of projects worth around Rs 8,000 crores in Telangana on Tuesday.

PM Modi also addressed a public meeting in Telangana’s Nizamabad organised by the BJP. The inauguration event followed by PM Modi’s road show witnessed huge crowds.

After inaugurating the first 800 MW unit of phase 1 of the Telangana Super Thermal Power Project of NTPC. PM Modi during his address said, “When a state has ample amount of electricity the ease of doing business and ease of living both gets better and speeds up the industrial development of the state. Today phase 1 of the Telangana Super Thermal Power Project of NTPC is being inaugurated and soon the second unit will also be started and then its capacity will reach up to 4,000 MW.”

“This Thermal plat is the most advanced in the country among the existing ones. Our government completes the project which gets initiated by us. I laid down its foundation in 2016 and now I am inaugurating it. This is the work culture of our government,” the PM said.

In order to boost Telangana’s rail infrastructure PM dedicated rail projects including the new Railway Line connecting Manoharabad and Siddipet; and the electrification project between Dharmabad - Manoharabad and Mahabubnagar - Kurnool.

The 76 km long Manoharabad-Siddipet rail line will boost the socio-economic development of the region, especially in the districts of Medak and Siddipet.

The electrification project between Dharmabad - Manoharabad and Mahabubnagar - Kurnool will help in improving the average speed of trains and will lead to environment-friendly rail transport in the region.

Prime Minister also flagged off the Siddipet - Secunderabad - Siddipet train service, benefiting the local rail commuters in the region.

—ANI