PM Modi hopes yoga gains more popularity globally

New Delhi: On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he hoped the growing popularity of yoga around the world would continue to help people lead healthier lives.

On the ninth International Day of Yoga, which is June 21, Prime Minister Modi will, for the first time, lead a yoga practise at the United Nations Headquarters in New York.

The purpose of celebrating May 21 as the International Day of Yoga is to spread the word about how great yoga is all around the world. In December 2014, the UN acknowledged the widespread popularity of yoga by designating June 21 as the official International Day of Yoga.—Inputs from Agencies