PM Modi Holds Meeting With U'khand Chief Secretary Over Kedarnath Re-Development

Dehradun: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held a meeting with Chief Secretary of the Uttarakhand, Utpal Kumar over re-development projects in Kedarnath.

Earlier PM Modi also inspected the ongoing work at the site of the redevelopment project and was briefed by senior officials.

The Kedarnath Temple complex is currently the focus of major development and reconstruction effort, following the severe flood and landslide that affected the region in 2013.

In October 2017, PM Modi has laid the foundation stone for various reconstruction works at the shrine. Earlier in the day, PM Modi also offered prayers at the Kedarnath temple after arriving here in the morning. This is his fourth visit to the hill shrine after taking charge as the Prime Minister.

PM Modi will also be visiting the Badrinath Temple in Uttarakhand on Sunday.