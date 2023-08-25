PM Modi holds bilateral talks with Greek counterpart Mitsotakis to further cement bilateral ties

Athnes: On Friday, Narendra Modi met with his Greek counterpart, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, to explore expanding bilateral ties in a number of areas.

It has been 40 years since India's prime minister last visited Greece.

Mitsotakis extended a cordial welcome to Modi following the president's meeting with him. After that, they talked about ways to strengthen ties between their countries even more.

Before meeting with President Sakellaropoulou, Modi declared that India's success with Chandrayaan-3 is a win for all of humanity.

Modi thanked the president for her well wishes on India's successful Moon mission and stated that the conclusions of the data obtained by the Chandrayaan-3 mission would help the entire scientific fraternity and humanity.

Modi travelled to the Greek capital from South Africa, where he participated in the 15th BRICS Summit and met with the leaders of numerous other countries in an effort to strengthen ties between India and these nations.

George Gerapetritis, the Greek foreign minister, greeted him when he landed.

As soon as he arrived in Athens, Modi went to the 'Tomb of the Unknown Soldier' to pay his respects.

Located in Syntagma Square in front of the Old Royal Palace in Athens is the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, a military memorial. Those Greek troops who gave their lives in battle are memorialised here at this cenotaph.

After that, he received a guard of honour as a show of respect.

The Indian diaspora in Athens gave the prime minister a warm greeting as he checked into his hotel, with drums beating and cries of "Vande Mataram."

Many of them, holding tricolours, posed for photos, got the prime minister's autograph, and shook his hand.

Former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi made the last official visit to Greece in September 1983.

Civilizational links between India and Greece have become stronger in recent years thanks to increased collaboration in maritime transport, defence, trade and investments, and interpersonal exchanges.—Inputs from Agencies