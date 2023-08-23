    Menu
    India

    PM Modi holds bilateral discussions with South African president Cyril Ramaphosa

    author-img
    Inam Ansari
    August23/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    Modi holds bilateral discussions with South African president

    New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday held bilateral discussions with South African president Cyril Ramaphosa, where they discussed matters related to trade, defence and investment.The meeting took place on the sidelines of the BRICS summit.

    "Had an excellent meeting with President @CyrilRamaphosa. We discussed a wide range of issues aimed at deepening India-South Africa relations," Modi posted on X , formerly called Twitter, after meeting Ramaphosa.

    "Trade, defence and investment linkages featured prominently in our discussions. We will keep working together to strengthen the voice of the

    Global South as well," he said further.

    The prime minister is in South Africa to participate in the BRICS summit, which commenced today.

    --IANS

    Categories :IndiaTags :Modi South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa BRICS
    Related Post

    OUR OFFICE

    New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

    The Hawk AndroidThe Hawk IOS

      Copyright © thehawk.in