PM Modi Highlights Significance Of Festival Of Lights

Harsil: Prime Minister Narendra Modi explained the importance of Diwali on the occasion in Uttarakhand's Harsil. PM Modi celebrated Diwali with the jawans and extended his wishes to them.

Explaining the importance of the festival he said, "Diwali is a festival of lights. It takes us from ignorance to knowledge, from dark to light.

Light gives inspiration for good work." PM Modi compared the soldiers with diyas and said, "Light has a boon of safety. Diya burn itself to spread light.

Today the nation feels secure because of the jawans who endure pains to spread the light which provides security."