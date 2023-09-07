PM Modi highlights need to amplify voice of Global South during Jakarta visit

Jakarta [Indonesia]: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “short but a very productive visit” to Jakarta, where he participated in the ASEAN-India Summit and the East Asia Summit, has concluded on Thursday, said Secretary (East), Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Saurabh Kumar.

“Prime Minister's participation in this summit will give India-ASEAN relations a strategic direction,” said Secretary Kumar.

In a short video message posted on X, by MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi, Kumar summarised the key takeaways of PM Modi’s Jakarta visit.

He said that PM Modi highlighted the “need to amplify the voice of the Global South, including in the G20”.

The ASEAN leaders welcomed PM Modi’s leadership in the G20 and wished him success and also congratulated India for the successful Chandrayaan-3 mission.

“Prime Minister had comprehensive discussions, including in areas such as connectivity, maritime cooperation, digital transformation, trade and economy, environment, health and traditional medicines. In each of these, the Prime Minister made specific proposals, which has already been put out in the form of a twelve-point proposal,” said Kumar.

He added, “Two joint statements were issued between India and ASEAN. These relate to maritime cooperation and food security. In maritime cooperation, areas such as safety and security of the maritime area, maritime domain awareness, disaster management, blue economy, et cetera, have been covered.”

Prime Minister also announced the formation of an ASEAN India Fund for Digital Future, which would provide financial connectivity between ASEAN and India, said Kumar, adding, “Prime Minister also announced support for ERIA (Economic Research Institute for ASEAN and East Asia), which is an ASEAN think tank, which would be our knowledge partner to further deepen ASEAN-India relations.”

He also said that the Prime Minister, during his interactions and discussions, “called for a free, open and rules-based Indo-Pacific, emphasised ASEAN centrality and made the point that cod complements the same”.

Following his participation in the summits, PM Modi thanked Indonesian President, Joko Widodo, and the people. “Had a very short but fruitful Indonesia visit, where I met ASEAN and other leaders. I thank President @jokowi , the Indonesian Government and people for their welcome,” wrote PM Modi on X.

PM Modi, who is in Jakarta, will return to New Delhi on Thursday evening ahead of the G20 Summit, which will be held on September 9 and 10.

—ANI