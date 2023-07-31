PM Modi hiding behind his ministers to evade speaking on Manipur: Oppn leaders

New Delhi: Opposition members on Monday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was hiding behind his ministers to evade speaking on the Manipur issue and insulting the parliamentary democracy by not coming to the House.

Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala said the Modi government is taking "revenge" on Manipur and its people and is trampling on the dignity of Parliament. He was reacting after Union ministers alleged that the opposition was running away from a discussion with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman saying these parties were shedding "crocodile tears" on Manipur.

Hitting back, Surjewala said, "It is unfortunate that this is the government of jackals and crocodiles and that is why they cannot see a burning Manipur and pained souls there." He said there should be a comprehensive discussion on Manipur and the prime minister should answer. "The prime minister cannot shy away from his responsibility while hiding behind his ministers," Surjewala said. —Input from Agencies