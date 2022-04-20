PM Modi halts speech, asks his doctors to assist unwell woman at Bengal rally

Cooch Behar (West Bengal): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asked his team of doctors to treat a woman who faced some issues due to dehydration at an election rally in Cooch Behar.

Prime Minister, while addressing the rally, halted his speech and directed his medical team to assist a woman who was feeling unwell at the venue. The Prime Minister also asked the volunteers at the rally to immediately provide water to the woman.

Meanwhile, the third phase of the West Bengal Assembly polls is underway on Tuesday.

A total of 31 Assembly constituencies in districts including eight in Hooghly, seven in Howrah and 16 in South 24 Parganas are going to polls in phase-III. There are 205 candidates in the fray in this round of polling. However, when it comes to women representation, there are only 13 women candidates contesting in this phase, merely six per cent.

Polling for the first two phases of the West Bengal elections was held on March 27 and April 1 respectively. The fourth phase of polling will take place on April 10. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)