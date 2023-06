New Delhi: On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished everyone well at the current Raja Parba celebrations in the state of Odisha.

The Raja Parba celebration lasts for three days and is dedicated to honouring women.

Sending greetings from all throughout Odisha on the occasion of the ongoing Raja Parba celebrations. Good health and financial success are two things I hope this time of year brings you in spades. Modi sent out a wish for joy for everyone. —Inputs from Agencies