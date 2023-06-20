    Menu
    PM Modi greets people on occasion of Rath Yatra

    The Hawk
    June20/ 2023

    New Delhi: On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished the people of India a happy and healthy Rath Yatra, wishing that the sacred journey of Lord Jagannath will bring everyone joy and fulfilment.

    The celebration of Rath Yatra honours Lord Jagannath. Every year, people gather to celebrate the chariot festival.

    Salutations on the occasion of the Ratha Yatra. In a tweet, Modi wished everyone health, happiness, and spiritual growth as they celebrated the festival honouring Lord Jagannath's glorious voyage.—Inputs from Agencies

