PM Modi gives credit to women for passage of women's reservation bill in Parliament

Varanasi: On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated women across the country for the success of the women's reservation bill in Parliament and argued that the effectiveness of female leadership has been demonstrated throughout history.

As he spoke, people in Modi's parliamentary district of Varanasi showered him with flower petals in appreciation for the parliamentary approval of the women's reservation bill.

The Prime Minister made these remarks after Parliament passed the Constitution (128th Amendment) Bill, also known as the "Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam": "Women's leadership may be a modern system for the rest of the world, but we are the people who worship Mother Parvati and Ganga before Mahadev." Those in attendance at the "Nari Shakti Vandan Samaroh" on the Sampurnanand Sanskrit University campus heard him speak. Modi was joined by Yogi Adityanath, the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh.—Inputs from Agencies