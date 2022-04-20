PM Modi, FM Jaitley interact with business leaders in Russia

Ufa : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday interacted with business leaders in Russia. Also present at the interaction was Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. Ministry of External Affairs official spokesperson Vikas Swarup took to twitter to share the information. "BRICS for Business. Indian CEOs interact with PM @narendramodi and FM @arunjaitley first thing in the morning," he posted. Prime Minister Modi will attend the seventh BRICS summit in Ufa today, followed by participating in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO). The BRICS summit will see an official welcome as well as the customary meeting that leaders have with the members of the BRICS business council. The theme of this summit is ' BRICS partnership: A powerful factor for Global Development', which covers both political and economic issues. However, the emphasis is on economic cooperation. The Prime Minister will also be participating in the meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO). The SCO summit is likely to see India, which is currently an observer of the grouping, acquire full membership. Prime Minister Modi, who arrived in Ufa on Wednesday, interacted with the Russian President Vladimir Putin, before holding an 85-minute-long meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping. ANI