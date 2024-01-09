PM Modi Extends Heartfelt Wishes to Indian Diaspora on Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas

Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas: PM Modi Extends Regards to Indian Diaspora | Celebrating Contributions and Global Impact

New Delhi [India]: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has conveyed his warm regards to the Indian diaspora on the auspicious occasion of Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas. He praised their unwavering commitment to preserving our cultural heritage and forging strong global connections, acknowledging their commendable contributions.



In a message shared on X platform, PM Modi expressed, "Greetings on Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas. This day celebrates the remarkable contributions and accomplishments of the Indian diaspora worldwide. Their dedication to safeguarding our rich heritage and fostering global ties is truly praiseworthy. They epitomize the essence of India across the world, nurturing a sense of unity amidst diversity."



Joining in the celebrations, Minister of External Affairs, S Jaishankar, extended his felicitations to the Indian Diaspora, stating, "On Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas, greetings to the Indian Diaspora across the world. We deeply admire your achievements. Your exceptional contributions significantly elevate India's global stature."



Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also conveyed his regards to the diaspora, affirming, "Greetings to the vibrant Indian diaspora across the globe on #PravasiBharatiyaDivas. Serving as ambassadors of our rich culture and values, they have left an enduring impact worldwide. Their skills and diligent efforts have not only enriched the nations they reside in but have also been instrumental in propelling India's global eminence."



Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla extended his heartfelt wishes on this occasion, remarking, "Happy Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas to our brothers and sisters residing abroad, who are champions of the Indian ethos of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' globally. Despite living away, India resides in their hearts. We hope they continue to play a pivotal role in India's comprehensive development."



Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) is observed annually on January 9 to commemorate the invaluable contributions of the Overseas Indian community towards India's progress. This date was chosen as it marks the return of Mahatma Gandhi, a distinguished Pravasi, to India from South Africa in 1915.



The Ministry of External Affairs sponsors this significant event, recognizing and celebrating the bond between India and its diaspora.

—Input from Agencies