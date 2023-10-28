PM Modi extends greetings to people on Valmiki Jayanti

New Delhi [India: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extended his greetings to the people on the occasion of Valmiki Jayanti.

The day marks the birth anniversary of Maharishi Valmiki who is credited with writing the epic Ramayana during the lifetime of Lord Ram.

The Prime Minister said that Valmiki's precious thoughts related to social equality and goodwill are still irrigating Indian society.

Taking to social media platform, X, PM Modi said, "Best wishes to the countrymen on Valmiki Jayanti. His precious thoughts related to social equality and goodwill are still irrigating Indian society. Through his messages of humanity, he will remain an invaluable heritage of our civilization and culture for ages."

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also remembered Maharshi Valmiki saying that the 'great poet' by composing Ramayana made the life of Lord Shri Ram alive forever in the hearts of people.

"By composing Ramayana, the great poet Maharishi Valmiki did the great work of making the life of Maryada Purushottam Lord Shri Ram alive forever in the hearts of people. This timeless work is showing the path of religion by inspiring the society with the ideals established by Lord Shri Ram. Best wishes to everyone on the birth anniversary of such a great poet Valmiki ji," Shah posted on X.

