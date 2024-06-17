PM Modi extends festival wishes to Kuwait's Emir, country's other leaders on Eid al-Adha

PM Modi highlighted the values of sacrifice, compassion, and brotherhood that Eid al-Adha embodies, emphasizing its integral role in India's multicultural heritage.

New Delhi: On the occasion of Eid al-Adha festival, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended wishes to Kuwait Emir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Kuwait's Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah and Kuwait Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

PM Modi emphasised the values of sacrifice, compassion and brotherhood, embodied by Eid al-Adha. He also noted that Eid al-Adha is an integral part of India's multicultural heritage and is celebrated by Indian citizens of the Islamic faith.

The Indian Embassy in Kuwait stated, "In his message, the Prime Minister emphasized the values of sacrifice, compassion and brotherhood, embodied by this festival, which are essential in building a peaceful and inclusive world."

"The Prime Minister highlighted that the festival is an integral part of India's multicultural heritage and is celebrated by millions of Indian citizens of the Islamic faith, and mentioned that the festival is celebrated, as part of India's multi-cultural heritage, across the length and breadth of India with fervour and gaiety," it added.

PM Modi extended best wishes to Kuwait's Amir, Crown Prince and PM for their good health and well-being.

In a post on X, PM Modi stated, "Hon'ble Prime Minister @narendramodi extended festive greetings to H.H the Amir, H.H the Crown Prince and H.H the Prime Minister of Kuwait on the auspicious occasion of Eid al-Adha."

Eid al-Adha is a holy occasion and is celebrated on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah, the 12th month of the Islamic or lunar calendar. It marks the end of the annual Hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia.

The festival is an occasion of joy and peace, where people celebrate with their families, let go of past grudges, and make meaningful connections with one another. It is celebrated as a commemoration of Prophet Abraham's willingness to sacrifice everything for God.

Mosques and several religious sites across the country on Monday were thronged by the devout who gathered to offer Namaz on the auspicious occasion of the holy Eid al-Adha festival.

Earlier in March, Indian Ambassador to Kuwait, Adarsh Swaika called on Kuwait Deputy Prime Minister Imad Mohammad Abdulaziz Al-Ateeqi and apprised him of the strong bilateral cooperation between India and Kuwait in the sector hydrocarbons.

He also spoke about the strong possibility of cooperation between the two countries in the upstream and downstream sectors.

"Amb @AdarshSwaika1 called on Dy PM and Oil Minister of Kuwait HE Dr Imad Mohammad Abdulaziz Al-Ateeqi. Amb apprised the Minister of strong bilateral cooperation in hydrocarbons and good possibilities of cooperation in upstream and downstream sectors," the Indian Embassy in Kuwait posted on X.

Notably, India and Kuwait enjoy traditionally friendly relations, which are rooted in history and have stood the test of time, according to the Indian Embassy in Kuwait. India and Kuwait marked the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries in the year 2021-22.

—ANI